Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.25

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 11386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.
Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brooge Energy (BROG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.