BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Buys 611 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $32,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $6.06 on Friday, reaching $242.50. The stock had a trading volume of 294,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,984. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.95 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

