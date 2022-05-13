BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,252,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $9.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.31. 304,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $386.78 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

