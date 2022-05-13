BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $107.31. 1,035,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,849,283. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

