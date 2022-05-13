BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $12.12 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CME Group by 105.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

