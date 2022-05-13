BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,122 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $88.78. 1,430,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,586,620. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

