BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,062 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 407,189 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $20,090,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $334,495.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,444 shares of company stock valued at $938,412 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $101.20. 63,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,411. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

