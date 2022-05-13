BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 160 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,877,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $291.65. The stock had a trading volume of 112,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $191.75 and a 1 year high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

