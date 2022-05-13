Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cabaletta Bio stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

CABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 173,709 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 147,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

