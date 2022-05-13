Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.73 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.16. 7,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMBM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

