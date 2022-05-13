Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.54 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.70 EPS.

CMBM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,849. The stock has a market cap of $379.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $59.66.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMBM. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research cut Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

