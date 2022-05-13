Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.60 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MOZ. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Marathon Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.89.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

TSE MOZ opened at C$1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$495.02 million and a P/E ratio of -69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.85. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.