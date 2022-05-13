Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$203.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$222.00 to C$203.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CDNAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.75.

CDNAF opened at $129.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.23. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $126.64 and a twelve month high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

