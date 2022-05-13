Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $34.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut DraftKings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.70.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.