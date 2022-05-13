Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $34.00

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut DraftKings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.