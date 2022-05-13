Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$71.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$78.00.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$63.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$56.00 and a 1 year high of C$80.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$70.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

