Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Target Price to $65.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSTL. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.57.

Shares of CSTL opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $498.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $338,234.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 26,556 shares of company stock worth $1,084,813 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 29.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 205,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 46,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

