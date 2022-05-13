Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 60,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.74, for a total value of C$4,664,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,779,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,309,099.76.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.38, for a total value of C$396,881.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut bought 555 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$78.88 per share, with a total value of C$43,778.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$25,126.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total value of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total value of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total value of C$380,100.00.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$2.92 on Friday, hitting C$77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,491. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$37.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.74.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.6500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$87.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.27.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

