Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target to $4.00

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 253.98% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFT. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 159.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

