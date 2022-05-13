Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,702 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.2% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

Shares of ADBE traded up $16.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.73. The company had a trading volume of 72,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,977. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $191.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

