Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $87.06 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.42.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,180 shares of company stock worth $15,849,540. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

