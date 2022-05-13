Capital Analysts LLC Acquires Shares of 103 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 65,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 21.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.1% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,149 shares of company stock worth $2,061,835 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

SBA Communications stock opened at $323.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.45 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.26.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

