Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 182.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

