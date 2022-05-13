Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 2,818.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 771.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 219,215 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 51,184 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000.

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

