Capital Analysts LLC Sells 200 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,784 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,732.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 60,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

