Capital Analysts LLC Sells 3,071 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,139,000 after purchasing an additional 779,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,088,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,361,000 after acquiring an additional 150,623 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 90.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 595,360 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $54.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.51. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

AGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th.

In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871 over the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

