Capital Analysts LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $203.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.10 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.06.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

