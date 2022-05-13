Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,148 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Foot Locker worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 581.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 623.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NYSE:FL traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. 91,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,524. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

