Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $12.85 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.30.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.38. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

