Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 235.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TNDM traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.16. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $155.86.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.55.
In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 8,153 shares worth $870,264. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
