Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 235.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNDM traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.16. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.55.

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 8,153 shares worth $870,264. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

