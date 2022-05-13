Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $9.35 Million in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Saia by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Saia by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,435,000 after purchasing an additional 108,925 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $9.22 on Friday, reaching $214.42. 17,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,858. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $187.02 and a one year high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.46.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

