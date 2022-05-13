Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $10.89 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $5.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.06. 29,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,552. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.57 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

