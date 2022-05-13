Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. Buys Shares of 1,760,000 Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,000. Zhihu makes up 19.2% of Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Zhihu as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZH. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,155,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 51,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zhihu alerts:

ZH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. 3,597,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,312. Zhihu Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $861.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.41.

Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.