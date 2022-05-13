Cardstack (CARD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55,564.00

Cardstack (CARD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Cardstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Cardstack has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $55,564.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardstack has traded down 40.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardstack Profile

CARD is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

