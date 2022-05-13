CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 412,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

