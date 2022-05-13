CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,512 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,762,508. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

