CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 258 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $2,012,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 34,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU traded up $8.37 on Friday, hitting $78.21. 258,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,790. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -226.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.48. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.