CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 614 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 25.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 88.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,835 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $42.61. 208,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

