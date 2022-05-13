Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,318,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,392. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.