Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

CZOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cazoo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

CZOO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 882,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,219. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the first quarter worth $2,941,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cazoo Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP grew its position in Cazoo Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 21,290,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,761,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cazoo Group by 203.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,729,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cazoo Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 80,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cazoo Group (Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.