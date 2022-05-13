Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

CELH traded up $8.58 on Friday, reaching $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 44,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,598. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.31 and a beta of 1.95. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $110.22.

Get Celsius alerts:

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $755,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

About Celsius (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.