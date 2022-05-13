Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$32.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.33.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$24.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$9.21 and a 1 year high of C$26.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.71. The company has a market cap of C$49.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3299998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total value of C$1,550,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at C$987,891.48.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

