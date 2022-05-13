Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

CERT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Certara has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,352 shares of company stock worth $4,844,766. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Certara by 9,338.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Certara during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

