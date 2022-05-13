Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will report sales of $54.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.44 billion to $59.96 billion. Chevron posted sales of $37.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $218.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.81 billion to $234.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $211.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.00 billion to $236.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,115 shares of company stock worth $69,708,842 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.87. 9,204,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,372,219. The firm has a market cap of $329.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

