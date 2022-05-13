Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 385.07% from the company’s previous close.
CSSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.
Shares of CSSE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.36. 10,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,148. The firm has a market cap of $82.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
