China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 419.4% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CICHY stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.72. 57,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,082. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.