China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 419.4% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CICHY stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.72. 57,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,082. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.
China Construction Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
