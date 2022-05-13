Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$5.75 at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHR. CIBC raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$6.00 target price (up previously from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.75.

TSE:CHR opened at C$3.53 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.22. The stock has a market cap of C$716.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$346.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

