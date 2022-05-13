Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.39. 18,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,579. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,061. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.