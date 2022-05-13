Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will report sales of $112.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.23 million and the lowest is $110.58 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $108.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $431.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.19 million to $438.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $474.77 million, with estimates ranging from $469.18 million to $484.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $904,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at $752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 31.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHUY traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $22.97. 114,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

