CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1391 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

CIXX traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $11.58. 2,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,517. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CI Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CI Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.