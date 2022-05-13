Cigna (NYSE:CI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $329.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $242.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.63.

Shares of CI opened at $260.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.08. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $269.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $5,990,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 63,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

